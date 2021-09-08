Amazon's Cashier-Less Tech Is Coming to Select Whole Foods Stores

It's official. Amazon is bringing its cashier-less technology to select Whole Foods stores. Beginning in 2022, customers at two grocery store locations will be able to skip the line and "Just Walk Out" with their items.

The technology, already up and running in Amazon Go convenience stores and some Amazon Fresh grocery stores, will be tested at Whole Foods stores in Sherman Oaks, California, and Washington D.C.'s Glover Park, according to Mashable. The company announced the news in a blog post on Wednesday, more than a year after Amazon said there were "no plans to put this in a Whole Foods, for now."

"Yes, these locations will employ a comparable number of Team Members as existing Whole Foods Market stores of similar sizes," the blog post revealed. "With Just Walk Out-enabled Whole Foods Market stores, how Team Members in the store spend their time is simply shifting, allow them to spend even more time interacting with customers and delivering a great shopping experience."

Here's how it works, customers enter a store with their credit card in tow and grab what they need. Sensors and cameras throughout the store detect when items are picked up and put back and track each customer's shopping in a virtual cart. Once your trip is complete, you're free to leave with what you took. You'll get a digital receipt afterward.

Customers using the "Just Walk Out" option at Whole Foods will have three options. They can use the credit card method previously described, pay by using Amazon One's palm-recognition technology, or scan the QR code in either the Whole Foods or Amazon app.

The cashier-less Whole Foods locations will be open to anyone who wants to shop there. The Just Walk Out option, however, can only be used by Amazon account holders. There will be self-checkout options available where customers can pay using cash or gift cards in the store.

No cashiers means no more waiting in line and no more awkward conversations, which feels like a win for everyone.