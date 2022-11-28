You Won't Be Able to Get Lobster at Whole Foods Anymore, Here's Why

It might be time to reevaluate your favorite summer lunch. This month, Maine lobster was stripped of its sustainable food label as its fishery methods threaten a rare whale population, and now, one of the largest grocery retailers in the country is pulling the product from seafood counters as a result.

Whole Foods has officially confirmed plans to suspend its Maine Lobster sales until the sustainability issues are resolved, Food & Wine reports.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch initially moved North Atlantic lobster from its yellow list to red because the fishing methods pose "a risk to overfished or at-risk species, including endangered North Atlantic right whales," the organization said. Last week, Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) officially suspended its certification of Gulf Maine Lobster fishery. The pause will remain in effect through December 15, 2022.

"Gulf of Maine lobster will not be eligible to be sold as MSC certified sustainable or carry the MSC blue fish ecolabel on products," the Marine Stewardship Council said.

While Whole Foods will continue to carry Maine lobster that was "procured while still under the active MSC certification (prior to suspension) or under an active MBA yellow rating," the retailer will not be selling any without that sustainable food label.

"As part of our commitment to responsible sourcing, we only sell wild-caught seafood from fisheries that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or rated either 'Green' or 'Yellow' by the MBA Seafood Watch program," a Whole Foods spokesperson told the outlet. "These third-party verifications and ratings are critical to maintaining the integrity of our standards for all wild-caught seafood found in our seafood department."

Whole Foods said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with suppliers, fisheries, and environmental advocacy groups.