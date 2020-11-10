Whole Foods and Progressive Are Offering ‘Turkey Protection Plan’ Insurance

Whether you’re gathering with family, friends, or just the people you live with this Thanksgiving, it’s not a celebration without turkey. Making turkey, though, is no easy feat. There’s a reason most people only cook turkey once a year. Whole Foods is hoping to take some of the burden off cooks around the country this year with a Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Consider it a get out of jail free card for just in case you burn, overcook, drop, or otherwise ruin the star of your Thanksgiving feast. Whole Foods announced on Tuesday that it's teaming up with Progressive Insurance to “insure” your bird by giving away $35 Whole Foods Market gift cards. You’ll have to shop early to score a Turkey Protection Plan. Shoppers who purchase a Whole Foods Market brand turkey in-store or online and bring it home or get it delivered between November 11-22 will be eligible for “coverage.”