Whole Foods and Progressive Are Offering ‘Turkey Protection Plan’ Insurance
Bad cooks, Whole Foods and Progressive have you covered.
Whether you’re gathering with family, friends, or just the people you live with this Thanksgiving, it’s not a celebration without turkey. Making turkey, though, is no easy feat. There’s a reason most people only cook turkey once a year. Whole Foods is hoping to take some of the burden off cooks around the country this year with a Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.
Consider it a get out of jail free card for just in case you burn, overcook, drop, or otherwise ruin the star of your Thanksgiving feast. Whole Foods announced on Tuesday that it's teaming up with Progressive Insurance to “insure” your bird by giving away $35 Whole Foods Market gift cards. You’ll have to shop early to score a Turkey Protection Plan. Shoppers who purchase a Whole Foods Market brand turkey in-store or online and bring it home or get it delivered between November 11-22 will be eligible for “coverage.”
If you experience a turkey flub between November 26-27, visit TurkeyProtectionPlan.com to submit a claim. Whole Foods will take it from there and provide with the aforementioned $35 gift card. They're only accepting up to 1,000 claims, though, so you'll have to accept defeat and act fast.
Whole Foods is also hooking Thanksgiving early birds up with serious savings. The company is offering deals on organic and classic turkeys purchased between November 11-22. It’s also adding extra savings for Prime Members. All customers will get organic turkeys for $3.49 per pound and classic ones for $2.49 per pound. Prime members will get organic turkeys for $2.99 per pound and classic turkeys for $1.99 per pound.
Sadly, the Turkey Protection Plan doesn’t include an appearance from Flo at your Thanksgiving table. Sorry.
