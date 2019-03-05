There’s A ‘Good’ Chance Whole Foods Will Sell Marijuana Products

With the growing list of states that allow legal marijuana use and the many 2020 presidential hopefuls supporting marijuana legalization nationwide, avid smokers and occasional tokers alike are wondering where they’ll be able to legally purchase their pot. In New York City, bodega owners are rallying for the right to sell weed ahead of statewide legalization in New York, but there may be an even bigger deal brewing that would allow stoners nationwide to pick up a little grass along with their groceries.
During a recent panel discussion hosted by The Texas Tribune, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said there’s a “good” chance marijuana will one day be stocked on the store’s shelves, according to a report from wire service Marijuana Moment. The potentially major revelation came in response to a question about the high-end organic grocer selling “alternative proteins” (like bugs). Mackey, who has voiced his support for legalization in the past, didn’t say Whole Foods is currently working on offering weed among products like quinoa, asparagus water, and Guac-Kale-Mole, but he hinted that there’s a chance it could happen one day.
“If cannabis is ever passed in Texas, chances are good that grocery stores will be selling that too,” he said during the conversation. “You just never know what happens over time with markets. They change and evolve.”
If you’ve been to Whole Foods recently, you know how expensive its products are -- so even if its stores do add pot to their already-extensive offerings, you’d probably be better served going somewhere else to get it, for the sake of your budget. Mackey’s comments suggest Whole Foods wouldn’t be the only grocery shop slinging weed if nationwide legalization happens, so maybe you’ll be able to shop around for better deals. Who knows.
Asked by the discussion moderator which Whole Foods was more likely to start selling first, “bugs or pot brownies?,” Mackey seemed unsure. He suggested that much of his answer would depend on whether there was a market for legal pot (uh, there is), and whether the government pushed forward with legalization.
“Let’s see what happens with the market and the government regulations over time,” he said.
Whole Foods recently hired a “seasoned trend-spotter,” according to the report, who put together predictions about the hottest items for 2019. Hemp products were listed among the top 10, featured on Whole Foods’ website. In a blurb about the popularity of hemp products, the site touted an increased interest from brands in “looking to explore the booming cannabis biz.”
It may seem a bit far-fetched that weed could one day be available at the grocery store, and maybe it won’t ever come to fruition -- almost certainly not under the current administration anyway. Still, it’s nice to imagine a future where re-upping your supply is as simple as heading to the grocery store for kombucha or the snacks you’ll need later. In the meantime, marijuana users in the states where it's legal, will likely have to continue to pick up from local dispensaries and suppliers.
