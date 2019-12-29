Whole Foods Is Running a Flash Sale on Prosecco & Wine for New Year's Eve

Everyone is filled with high hopes for the new year. New opportunities are surfacing and you'll definitely change your deeply ingrained habits with just a couple of days notice. Easiest thing in the world. That's why everyone sends out the old year with a party to make sure you'll spend the first moments of the new year working off the consequences of decisions made last year. There's plenty of time for those resolutions later in the year.
To help you get the party part out of the way, you're going to need something to imbibe, like a boatload of prosecco for that midnight toast. To help you with those last-minute plans for New Year's Eve, Whole Foods is offering enticing discounts on prosecco and specially selected wines.
The deal offers shoppers 20% off any wine or bubbly on the list of Whole Food's Sommelier Best in Class Holiday Wines, which were unveiled back in November. Those wines will be made available at the discounted price on December 29-31. That list of 24 wines includes Presto Prosecco and Presto Sparkling Rosé, which look like a solid NYE option.
Here's the full list of what's available in the sale.
- Adelsheim Pinot Noir
- Cala Cabernet Sauvignon
- Cave de Rasteau Les Peyrières Rasteau Rhone
- Cloudveil Pinot Gris
- Criterion Sauvignon Blanc
- De Chanceny Brut Crémant de Loire
- De Chanceny Brut Rosé Crémant de Loire
- Frey Sun & Rain Organic Chardonnay
- Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé
- Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau
- Giné Giné Priorat D.O.Q.
- Grace Hale Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc
- Innovación Malbec-Syrah Rosé
- Jacques Bardelot Champagne Brut
- Jacques Bardelot Champagne Brut Rosé
- J. Lassalle Champagne Brut Premier Cru
- Les Pierres Grises Saint-Véran
- Madame Liberté Brut
- Madame Liberté Sparkling Rosé
- Poggio Anima Belial Sangiovese
- Presto Prosecco
- Presto Sparkling Rosé
- Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
- Upper Left Merlot
Even if you have your NYE prep done, it's never a bad idea to have a little extra prosecco available. It won't go to waste.
