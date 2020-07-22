Whole Foods Wines Are 20% Off for the Next Week
There are 13 wines to choose from that will go well with a sunny evening outside.
Every day this summer brings a fresh new reason to open a bottle of wine. I can't predict what the reason will be tomorrow. Maybe it's a big collective reason, or maybe it's a personal reason. Either way, we're all sitting in the middle of 2020 and know that there will be a reason tomorrow.
You know enough about what tomorrow and the rest of the week will look like to know that you need to have a bottle of wine on-hand for the post-work hours. Whole Foods is one spot that can help you prepare this week, as long as your drink of choice is wine. Select bottles from its summer wines will be 20% off, and you don't have to be a Prime member or bring Amazon (directly) into this transaction.
The sale includes 13 bottles that span reds, whites, and sparkling varieties, ensuring that if you're the kind of person who drinks red wine year-round (respect), you can get your preferred liquid. Here's a look at the wines (and prices) that are part of the sale, which runs July 22-28.
- Bon Ami - Sparkling Brut: $10.99
- Criterion - New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: $11.99
- Valravn - Pinot Noir: $19.99
- Day Drinking By LBT - Watermelon Rose Wine Spritzer Can: $5.49
- El Terrano – Rosado: $8.99
- Globerati Pinot Grigio: $5.99
- La Crema - Monterey Chardonnay: Varies by region
- Los Conejos Malditos - Tempranillo Carbonico: $11.99
- Murphy Goode – Rosé: $12.99
- Pool Boy - Blanc: $12.99
- Blanc Space - Skin Contact Sauvignon Blanc: $17.99
- Upper Left - Cabernet Sauvignon: $8.99
- Volpaia - Chianti Classico: $21.99
