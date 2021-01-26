Get Your Avocado Hand Insurance in Order Before the Super Bowl

Whether you associate guacamole with the Super Bowl as much as you would, say, chicken wings (FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!), game day is as good as any to dip into some good old guac. But first, you must make it… at your own risk.

One of the first steps in any guacamole recipe is disassembling, or, “chopping” the avocado with a good, sharp knife. A good sharp knife, while ironically not as dangerous as a dull knife, can still be dangerous. The trinity of a good sharp knife, an avocado, and you, has even earned a dedicated term/easy television segment to produce on otherwise slow news days: avocado hand.

Avocado hand is the injury that can occur when you’re trying to pull fancy avocado-cutting moves like a boss when you are, in reality, a middle manager at best. Depending on the severity (or manufactured panic of the aforementioned television segment), avocado hand can be a minor nuisance delaying your guac feast, or pretty serious injury requiring medical attention. It’s just best to avoid in any case. But what if you simply cannot resist those knife moves? Time to update your avocado hand insurance.

Refrigerated guacamole brand Wholly Guacamole’s avocado hand insurance is in and of itself. By simply purchasing pre-made guacamole, rather than wielding that knife, you will have insured against avocado hand. But this is a Super Bowl promotion, so things are going to get a lot more super.

In ADDITION to the welcome unlikeliness that its preparation will draw blood, Wholly Guacamole’s makers are also operating this whole “insurance” conceit as a contest.

From now through February 7, post a photo of your “best dip” to Instagram with the tag @eatwholly for a chance to win free avocado insurance for a year, a.k.a. a year’s supply of Wholly Guacamole. One grand prize winner will also receive $4,000 “to use for a luxurious, VIP pampering session typically reserved for hand models,” (or, literally, whatever) and the chance to act as the brand’s next hand model. See all the rules and additional prize information here.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 pm EST.