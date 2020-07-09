Burger King Has Free Whoppers You Can Add to Your Order in July
Burger King is getting you loaded up on Whoppers.
There's not much subtlety to it. Burger King wants you to come by a BK, and it wants you to use its app. It's willing to dish out free Whoppers to make it happen. If you're willing to eat free Whoppers, it's a match made in some kind of fast food influenced, drive-thru paradise.
Inside the BK mobile app, you'll find a deal for buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Whoppers. There's not an expiration date listed in the app, but a representative tells Thrillist that the deal "is not expiring soon." That pair o' Whoppers is in addition to the offer that gets new app users a free Whopper with any purchase at all. If you've never used the app, buy a soda or fries or something else that doesn't cost much and, boom, free Whopper. The latter deal expires on July 13.
Additionally, the app has an offer for BOGO Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. Though, the representative says that offer expires "soon." No official expiration is listed in the app. You've also got the option to grab a free Impossible Croissanwich with a $1 purchase, among more than a dozen other deals.
Of course, if you choose to take advantage of these deals (BK offers delivery, drive-thru, and curbside pickup), be sure to observe the social distancing and mask policies to help protect the workers and yourself.
