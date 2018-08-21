A 'Game of Thrones' Star Became KFC's Newest Colonel & Set a World Record

There have been an awful lot of Colonel Sanders recently. The list includes George Costanza, Norm MacDonald, Jim Gaffigan, and Reba McEntire. However, there's never been a Double Colonel until now.
What does that mean? Who knows. But if someone is going to be a Double Colonel, it should probably be a massive human being like Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the man who plays The Mountain on Game of Thrones. (Does this make him the Meat Mountain?)
He's the star of a new commercial in which he attempts to break a ridiculous and probably uncontested world record while wearing the Colonel's signature white suit. Undoubtedly, that's a custom job because no one has a suit hanging on the rack for a 6-foot-9, 397-pound human.
In the spot, Björnsson does an arm-over-arm pull of a crate loaded with 700 pounds of KFC's massive new Double Crispy Colonel sandwich. The press release calls it the inaugural Double Crispy Challenge, which implies that this will happen again. But how many people are able to stand toe-to-toe with the winner of the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition in feats of strength? Basically no one. Maybe the Hound?
"I’m not afraid of a challenge, so I couldn’t say no when KFC asked me if I wanted to attempt to pull a massive amount of Double Crispy Colonel sandwiches instead of a semi-truck like I normally do," said Björnsson in a statement. "This feat isn’t for the weak and neither is this sandwich."
The video says he set a world record for pulling chicken sandwiches, but it's hard to believe the record was anything more than that time your uncle went and ordered KFC for the whole family. The bar was pretty low.
Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.