Whatchamacallit Releases its First New Candy Bar in More Than a Decade
And here’s whatcha call it!
Whatchamacallit—the crisp rice candy bar invented before search engine optimization, the crunchy-sticky rectangle with the vaguely catchy jingle you might almost recall if you sit very still and lean back, back into the part of your memory reserved for advertisements—is a relatively humble “chocolate candy” product.
It’s unlikely, in fact, that the Whatchamacallit is your favorite candy bar, or the favorite candy bar of anyone you know, unless liking slightly-less popular candy bars is part of their personality. But this is why it is so bold, so brave, for the Hershey company to give it a riff after more than a decade of inaction, instead of going with a sure thing and retooling a more popular product for the 97th time.
The original Whatchamacallit hit shelves in 1978. The Thingamajig, a sort of companion candy in shape, nomenclature, and flavor profile, was introduced in 2009, but has since virtually disappeared, if the candy web is to be believed. Only now, it seems, is the world ready for the next phase of Whatchamacallit-adjacent candy products. Starting in February, Whatchamacallit devotees, Thingamajig throwbacks, and novelty sweet treat seekers can finally enjoy the Whozeewhatzit.
Named in a contest last year, "Whozeewhatzit" was selected from more than 43,000 suggestions, according to a press release. The bar layers peanut butter crème over rice crips and encases it all in chocolate candy.
"The new Whozeewhatzit bar has all the wacky, crazy, chew-tastic perks that Whatchamacallit fans love, plus a few more," Whatchamacallit brand manager Jenna Hamm said in the release. "There were lots of great submissions but none that captured the bar's irresistible characteristics while still paying homage to the beloved Whatchamacallit brand quite like the name Whozeewhatzit."
Whozeewhatzits will be available in standard 1.5-ounce and king 3.0-ounce sized for under $2.
