Whatchamacallit Releases its First New Candy Bar in More Than a Decade

Whatchamacallit—the crisp rice candy bar invented before search engine optimization, the crunchy-sticky rectangle with the vaguely catchy jingle you might almost recall if you sit very still and lean back, back into the part of your memory reserved for advertisements—is a relatively humble “chocolate candy” product.

It’s unlikely, in fact, that the Whatchamacallit is your favorite candy bar, or the favorite candy bar of anyone you know, unless liking slightly-less popular candy bars is part of their personality. But this is why it is so bold, so brave, for the Hershey company to give it a riff after more than a decade of inaction, instead of going with a sure thing and retooling a more popular product for the 97th time.

The original Whatchamacallit hit shelves in 1978. The Thingamajig, a sort of companion candy in shape, nomenclature, and flavor profile, was introduced in 2009, but has since virtually disappeared, if the candy web is to be believed. Only now, it seems, is the world ready for the next phase of Whatchamacallit-adjacent candy products. Starting in February, Whatchamacallit devotees, Thingamajig throwbacks, and novelty sweet treat seekers can finally enjoy the Whozeewhatzit.