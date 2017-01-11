Why Do Airlines Intentionally Sell Too Many Tickets?

But for the business to maximize their profits, they can use complex calculations to maximize the amount they're able to make with the foreknowledge that some people will be no-shows.

However, the calculation gets complicated. In part, that's because the amount a business makes on a single ticket — $250 in the video's example — is far less than the penalty they pay for bumping someone from their flight. Bumping someone from their flight often involves a refund, food, rebooking, or a hotel room.

Airlines create a binomial distribution that calculates the probability of different numbers of people arriving for their tickets. The airline uses that to help determine not just how much money the airline can make or lose on a given flight and number of passengers, but how likely different scenarios are.