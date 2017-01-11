Why Are Crackers Covered in Holes?

While crackers come in countless flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes, there's at least one major characteristic that unites almost every unique form of the ubiquitous foodstuff: holes. From the elegant water cracker to the lowly Cheez-It, most crackers are just covered with 'em. But why the hell are they there? What purpose do the punctures serve? A new video from the folks at Today I Found Out on YouTube answers the question you didn't know you had (until now).

Seeing as crackers are about as interesting as they are flavorful, there's a chance you've just assumed the holes on crackers are there for some sort of decorative or mass-production purpose. But it turns out the delicious dimples are actually a key part of what makes a cracker a cracker. Specifically, they act as tiny vents that allow steam to escape to during the baking process, which prevents the crackers from rising like other types of biscuits or breads. The holes, according to the video, are what make crackers flat, crispy, and well, great.