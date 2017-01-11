News

Why Are Crackers Covered in Holes?

By Published On 10/20/2016 By Published On 10/20/2016

While crackers come in countless flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes, there's at least one major characteristic that unites almost every unique form of the ubiquitous foodstuff: holes. From the elegant water cracker to the lowly Cheez-It, most crackers are just covered with 'em. But why the hell are they there? What purpose do the punctures serve? A new video from the folks at Today I Found Out on YouTube answers the question you didn't know you had (until now).

Seeing as crackers are about as interesting as they are flavorful, there's a chance you've just assumed the holes on crackers are there for some sort of decorative or mass-production purpose. But it turns out the delicious dimples are actually a key part of what makes a cracker a cracker. Specifically, they act as tiny vents that allow steam to escape to during the baking process, which prevents the crackers from rising like other types of biscuits or breads. The holes, according to the video, are what make crackers flat, crispy, and well, great. 

Sure, you probably don't see much of the holes thanks to the thick slices of cheese you pile onto your crackers, but they're there and they're important. Well, except for all those times your made a mess dipping crackers into your diner soup. OK, OK, that's totally worth it.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and just remembered that he has a wedge of creamy brie at home. Mmm. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

