Here's Why Doughnut Boxes Are Pink

In Los Angeles and much of Southern California, the pink doughnut box is an instantly recognizable sign of sweet treats in your future. It's a given at so many L.A. doughnut shops that your box is going to be pink. It's a standard feature in one of the most doughnut-rich areas of the country. 

According to an L.A. Times investigation into the history of the pink box, L.A. County has 680 doughnut shops. That's 200 more than New York City and double the number of shops in Chicago's Cook County. That sweet pastry saturation is dominated by small businesses and was heavily influenced by an influx Cambodian-American immigrants fleeing the Khmer Rouge in the 1970s.

The Times traces the pink box back to Ted Ngoy, who owned many Southern California doughnut shops in the 70s and 80s, long before he lost everything to gambling. He, like many other doughnut purveyors, turned to Westco for supplies. When he came looking for boxes, he asked if there were any boxes cheaper than their standard white cardboard boxes. Westco had pink cardboard leftovers that "formed a 9-by-9-by-4-inch container with four semicircle flaps to fold together."

At least, that's likely how it went. Westco doesn't quite remember who first started ordering the pink boxes that perfectly held a dozen doughnuts, but Ngoy is fairly certain it was him or his business partner Ning Yen. "We doughnut makers were all about saving money," he said. "Why buy the more expensive white? Save a few pennies and make big bucks."

Yen's son thinks it could have been his father, who may have been looking for a red box, which was a lucky color for the refugees.

The prevalence of the pink box appears to boil down to a cost-saving measure. Now, companies like Evergreen sell pink boxes to shops in Arizona and Texas. Widely recognized shops like Portland's Voodoo Doughnut and Minneapolis's Glam Doll Donuts use pink boxes as well. Though, Evergreen notes there's increased demand for branded boxes with art, company logos, and social media marketing. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

