Why Elephants and Donkeys Are American Political Symbols

The symbols are instantly recognizable. Republicans are elephants and Democrats are donkeys. The way this came to be has more to do with cartoons and happenstance than you might guess. The symbols weren't hand-picked for their symbolic resonance, but were insults and jokes co-opted by the parties to become symbols of strength.

It all started with the 1828 presidential election. Andrew Jackson was running as a Democrat and his opponents had labeled him a jackass. Like any good spin department would do, Jackson embraced the moniker, rather than hoping it'd go away. Jackson was reportedly amused by the insult and started to include images of donkeys in his campaign posters. Jackson would eventually defeat incumbent John Quincy Adams and become the nation's first Democratic president.