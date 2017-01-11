Here's Why You Never See Great White Sharks in Aquariums

Although many aquariums all over the world feature spectacular shark attractions like giant glass tunnels through shark tanks, few -- if any at all -- can say they're currently home to one of the ocean's most ferocious predators, the Great White Shark. Think about it: have you ever seen a Great White in captivity? Well, a recent video from Vox helps to explain why this is the case and likely won't change any time soon.

According to the six-minute explainer, aquariums have long attempted to keep the toothy killers confined to display tanks, only to find that the Great Whites die within days. Perhaps the only institution to successfully feature a Great White Shark was the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which after a decade of planning became the first aquarium to keep one of the sharks for more than 16 days and ultimately released it into the wild about six months later.