Here's Why Beans Make You Fart

If you, like 100 percent of people over the age of 18, were ever an 11-year-old, you know that beans make you fart. You probably know that from clever jingles in elementary school and that night your loved ones drowned in your butt air.
If you've somehow never eaten beans before, know the schoolyard jingle isn't just a clever rhyme. Beans are indeed a magical fruit. If you eat them you will probably toot. However, there's a good reason for that, as Simon Whistler and the Today I Found Out YouTube channel explain in the above video.
Eventually, your chewed, partially digested food reaches the large intestine. It will digest much of the fiber you eat. One fiber prevalent in beans is oligosaccharides. There's no enzyme in your body to break this down, so it becomes dinner for microbes. When the microbes process fiber, they release gas. Most of those gasses aren't going to offend your friend's olfactory system, but around one-third of the microbes release methane as a byproduct.
When enough methane builds up, you crop dust your entire family.
A similar situation happens when you eat loads of other vegetables, as noted in this list of reasons you can't stop farting. Fortunately, farting isn't a bad thing (in terms of your health, at least). If you really can't deal with your gas, there are always products like Beano that allow you to act like your microbes don't produce methane.
Another method for slowing the thunder is to soak beans in water before they are cooked. It gives the beans time to ferment. The yeast is able to break down oligosaccharides before your body turns into the smokestacks during the part of the cartoon where production ramps up.
