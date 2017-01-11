Why Cats Love Hanging Out in Boxes, Explained

If you've spent any time on the internet, you know that cats love boxes. They like sleeping in boxes, hiding in boxes, diving into boxes (hey, Maru), and using boxes to hunt. Maybe that's caused you to wonder why this seems to be universal for all cats.

As they often do, Sci Show has the answer to one of the world's most pressing questions. For this question, there are a couple of answers. But the big reason is that cats have anxiety. That probably seems a little strange, since cats are basically slothful layabouts that refuse to get a job or clean up after themselves, but it's true. Getting in an enclosed space like a box helps reduce their anxiety. In a box, they feel safe and also feel protected to be able to hunt, because, as Sci Show highlights, they're naturally ambush predators.