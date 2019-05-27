IHOP Just Said It's Changing Its Name Again & People Are Trolling Already

It was about this time last year that the International House of Pancakes pulled a publicity stunt that somehow managed to take over social media for days at a time. IHOP flipped the "P" in its name to become IHOb, the International House of Burgers.
The stunt was just an attempt to let people know they had burgers and not just pancakes. It didn't take long for IHOb to go back to IHOP. It has stayed that way for a blissful year of just regular old pancake slinging. But we're about to go back into the maw of the beast.
This Stretchy Ice Cream Is Made With Wine & Cheese
On May 27, IHOP started to tease another name change. Kind of. Though it's already gone back to IHOP from the days of IHOb, it ran ads during the Stanley Cup Final and on Twitter saying it's taking on a new meaning. The "P" is no longer pancakes, probably. It started with a tweet that says, "What could the P be? Find out June 3."
It worked last time, so why not go back to the well?
The reactions on Twitter have been a mix of IHOP name-change exhaustion and jokes at the chain's expense. Though that was kind of the case last time as well, so maybe everyone is just playing into their hands once more by hating the game the breakfast joint is playing.
Here are some of the best reactions to the potential "name change" so far. (Quotes because the name was already IHOP, so it's not really changing much to rename it, ahem, IHOP.)
We'll have to wait until June 3 to find out if any of these are correct.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.