Why Do Clocks Run Clockwise?

When someone says to pass papers clockwise, you (hopefully) know exactly what they're talking about. Pass those papers to the left. It's engrained enough that it'd be easy to not realize there's a reason clocks run clockwise. If you asked your dad as a kid he might have said, "They move that way because they do. Go clean your room." That's not very helpful, but it's not entirely inaccurate.

The Today I Found Out YouTube channel has endeavored to explain this basic bit of knowledge we take for granted. And while the answer is kind of "just because," the channel contextualizes how we got to that point where the direction was just commonly accepted.