Why Do Humans Have Such Big Butts?

Despite deeply divisive issues like religion, politics, and Thin Mints versus Samoas, one common attribute follows every human: an ass. But why do we have butts? And why are they so much bigger than those of any other species on Earth? As a new video from DNews explains, the answer is pretty simple.
Turns out the human body's superior posterior is actually the key to our ability to balance while standing upright, according to the video. As DNews host Jules Suzdaltsev explains, most living organisms possess some type of anus for the purpose of pooping, but no other creatures on the planet are blessed with big butts -- let alone the level of booty described by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Unlike our primate neighbors, humans evolved to form uniquely-placed gluteal muscles that allow us to do things like stand up, walk up stairs, and stand still while completely upright.
As Suzdaltsev puts it, "Unlike our genetic ancestors, we're a bit more preoccupied with standing on two legs and anthropologists believe that may be the key to our badonks." Simply put, our giant asses are the result of walking on two feet, according to the video, which is pretty ironic considering all that junk in your trunk could be the result of a lack of such activity.
For a more detailed explanation and plenty of additional butt jokes, check out the full video above. Hold on to your butts.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.