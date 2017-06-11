If You Wait in Line for Trendy Foods, You Aren't Actually Crazy

OK, yes you are. But there's science that suggests otherwise.
Cronuts, rainbow bagels, monstrous milkshakes, macaron donuts -- every day it seems like another outrageous food creation explodes into a full blown, Instagram-fueled food trend. We are by no means complaining, but the existence of over-the-top donuts and insanely good-looking milkshakes comes with a hefty price (besides the actual price): waiting for hours in equally insane lines to get them.
Besides the allure of a milkshake with more toppings than drinkable liquid, why the hell do so many people wait in line for these things? Are they legit crazy? As seen in a new video from Zagat (above), a psychiatrist explains why the Cronut-craving masses rudely blocking the sidewalk aren't nuts. Basically, it all boils down to getting to brag about eating the food everyone's talking about, according to Dr. Gail Saltz, a notable clinical psychiatrist.
"Bragging rights are part of your social definition of yourself and your standing in the world," Saltz says in the video, while attempting to find the end of the line at Black Tap in NYC (where you can get the aforementioned over-the-top milkshakes). She goes on to explain a bit of "mob psychology" also comes into play, which is to say that you might want to do something when you see lots of other people doing it, too. And ultimately, Saltz says the stupidly long wait might actually make you enjoy the milkshake, for example, even more.
The video doesn't mention anything about Instagram likes, but getting a zillion likes while you shovel milkshake/pie/cookies/candy into you mouth is probably worth the wait, too.
