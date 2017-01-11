Why Do Rappers Love Grey Poupon?

Have you ever wondered why rappers talk about Grey Poupon so much?

I mean, I haven't. I'll be honest. I just kinda figured it was a sign of prestige, much like "ice" and "bling" and other words that sound incredibly forced coming from the lips of a guy who attended a public school in suburban Cleveland.

But the folks over at Vox were kind enough to explore the entire phenomenon, tracing the bougie condiment's lineage back to its first utterance in 1992's "They Want EFX" by Das EFX.

The 10-minute oral history dives all the way to the spoon handle into rap's fascination with fancy mustard, rifling through 118 songs that feature the mustard in their lyrics, noting how it rhymes or nearly rhymes with a multitude of convenient and clever words, such as "futon" and "coupon."