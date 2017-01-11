Here's Why Voices Squeak During Puberty

But all of these changes are not happening in concert. The process is as awkward as a middle school dance and the inconsistent growth means that sometimes the pieces don't quite fit together. That causes the voice to crack. The "sudden and differing growth rates" of everything involved in the voice makes it difficult for the brain to "control the voice mechanism."

If you feel awkward when your voice squeaks, this knowledge probably won't help you to feel less awkward. But at least you know. Right?

