Why Does Your Own Voice Sound Terrible in Recordings?

Unless you're the narrator for Planet Earth, hearing your voice in a recording makes you cringe with discomfort. But why do you sound like someone you'd like to punch in the face? There's a clear scientific answer. And you should stop with the violent tendencies.
As explained by a BrainStuff video, normally you hear your voice filtered through your flesh and bone, which enhances lower frequency vibrations and creates a full, deep tone. However, when you hear yourself in a recording, you hear just the air conducted sound of your voice without all that filtering.
The unfiltered voice on the recording is what everybody else hears every time you open your mouth. Hopefully nobody else cringes or punches you in the face on a regular basis. Unless if you're Fran Drescher. Otherwise, you sound totally fine and just aren't accustomed to that sound yourself. Although if you're Fran Drescher, there's no way anyone could ever get used to that.
For a more detailed, scientific explanation, watch the above video, and feel at peace knowing all human kind is suffering with you.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and hates the sound of her voice. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.