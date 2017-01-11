Why Does Stepping on Legos Hurt So Much?

That piercing pain is familiar to just about everyone. Stepping on a Lego hurts an unreasonable amount. You step on other things all the time, but Legos seem to have a special vendetta against your feet. Possibly they're determined to see how creative your cursing can become under duress.

Yes, you're stepping on something and that can hurt no matter what you're stepping on. But there's actually good reasons behind why Legos seem to hurt much more than other things you might find in your home. Thankfully, Simon Whistler and the Today I Found Out YouTube channel have dedicated a video to explaining the science behind why this is the case.