Disney Will Close at Least 60 Disney Stores in the U.S. & Canada

Despite travel to the many Disney theme parks being almost non-existent over the last 12 months, the company has managed to still feel omnipresent with the launch of Disney+. Though, in a small way, Disney will be slightly less ubiquitous in the near future. The company has announced it will close around 60 stores across North America.

About one-third of its locations will shutter in a plan to focus on e-commerce, according to the USA Today. The closings are taking advantage of the increasing number of people who prefer shopping online. There are around 300 Disney Stores globally, a number that does not include the more than 600 Disney Parks stores and other locations, like the shop-in-shop locations at Target stores.

"Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world," Stephanie Young, president, consumer products games and publishing, said in a statement. "We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises." That probably means Grogu plush dolls everywhere.

The first round of closures will happen on or before March 23. The Disney Store's store locater tool lists 39 stores as set to close by that date. Those stores are spread across 16 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.