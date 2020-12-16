Maker’s Mark Turned This Deserving Small Town Into a Winter Wonderland

“Home for the holidays” has never felt more fitting than in 2020 when many of us are canceling our usual travel plans for more lowkey festivities. For 65 million Americans, they’ll be doing that in a small town, and that’s a fact Maker’s Mark thinks we should celebrate.

Earlier this year, they launched the Small Town, Bright Lights contest, where people across the country were asked to nominate a small town that deserved a once-in-a-lifetime holiday makeover as a reward for its remarkable character in 2020. Out of hundreds of responses, they chose Ripley, Tennessee — a rural community in West Tennessee that came together to save their local hospital, which was on the brink of shutting down before the pandemic began. (More on that community effort in a bit.)

Ripley’s prize isn’t your average holiday light display. The town (which was nominated by Ripley native and current Ripley Mayor Craig Fitzhugh) was decked out by Maker's Mark’s team of holiday lighting experts and window display artists, who transformed the streets into a full winter showcase. The display is certainly social-media worthy, complete with brilliant lights, festive window displays, a synchronized music and light show, and a magnificent tree. Mayor Fitzhugh even helped illuminate the town square in a blanket of holiday lights as he pushed down on a barrel shaped “plunger” that switched on the bulbs for the very first time. While he did so, he thanked Maker’s Mark for recognizing Ripley as the most remarkable town in America as the socially distant (but united!) townspeople took it all in.