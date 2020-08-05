The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Is Just Days Away. Here's Why It's so Special.

If you love stargazing, every major meteor shower is cause for celebration (especially if by "celebration" you mean sitting quietly outside and staring up at the stars). It's a fun bonus addition to any night of stargazing. However, few showers produce the constant show that time-lapse photos like the one above promise. Almost every year, the Perseid meteor shower is one of those rare spectacles, and the display will hit its stunning peak on the night of August 11 into the morning of August 12.

The Perseids and the Geminids are generally the show-stopping meteor showers each year. Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist that in 2020, the Geminids will actually produce around 100 meteors per hour at its peak in December and the Perseids will produce slightly fewer at 60-80 per hour at its peak on August 11. Nonetheless, even when the Geminids outpace the Perseids, it's the latter shower that deserves the slightly arbitrary, amorphous title of "best." Here's why.