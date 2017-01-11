Here's Exactly Why You Should Sleep Naked

As we explained in a particularly eye-opening report this summer, being naked is incredibly good for you and, well, you might want to do it more often. But out of all the health benefits associated with being in the buff, the idea that sleeping naked will lead to better sleep is almost certainly the best. And, thankfully, a recent video from DNews details exactly why disrobing before bed is so beneficial.

Basically, the main factor here is temperature. As you may know, lowering your body temperature at night leads to better sleep, and so stripping down to just you and the sheets can potentially be the difference between good, restful sleep and great, deep sleep. But better sleep isn't the only benefit of sleeping in the nude. Getting naked also allows your skin, particularly your newly liberated privates, to breathe, which could be beneficial to women prone to yeast infections.