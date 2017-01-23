Here's Why Your Nose Runs When It's Cold Outside

It's January and that means cold walks to the train or chilly mornings in the car before it's fully warmed up. It means looking like a marshmallow under layers of winter clothes. It means hot chocolate. And it means runny noses.

But, if you're not sick, why the hell does your nose get so runny in the winter? The Today I Found Out YouTube channel is glad you asked because they've got the answer. In a new video, they show exactly why this happens and it involves some disgusting booger facts.

For instance, your body make about one quart of snot every day. That sounds like a lot because your nose isn't generally expelling four cups of booger water daily. All of that mucus is drained down your throat. For the most part, you probably aren't even aware this process is taking place.