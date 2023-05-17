Because Nothing is Sacred, the Wienermobile Is Getting a New Name

The era of the Weinermobile—that iconic dream job, prom limo, and wedding venue all rolled into one—is sadly over, but don't reach for tissues just yet. It is over just on paper.

After almost 100 years of being famously known as the Weinermobile and since it first hit the road in 1936, Oscar Mayer's iconic vehicle is officially rebranding itself and changing its name to Frankmobile. And don't worry, its appearance will surely remain the same—and you'll still get to marvel at the 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

Still, change is hard. But the reason behind the renaming is actually pretty reasonable, so hear us out. Oscar Mayer is rolling out a new recipe for its 100% Beef Franks, which will hit grocery retailers across the country this month. To celebrate, the fleet of six iconic vehicles will now be known as the Frankmobiles, and they'll even feature a few minor changes to pay homage to the item, including new decals and rebranded Frank Whistles instead of the former Wiener Whistles.

"The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years," Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. "This summer, it's time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it’s Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile."

And if your name is Frank or any iteration of it (we're looking at you, Frankenstein), you're in for a solid treat. To further celebrate the new name and rebranding operation, Oscar Mayer is launching a "Franks for Franks" initiative, where anyone named Frank or a version of the name can stop by the Frankmobile and get a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks.