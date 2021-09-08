Wienerschnitzel is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs on September 9

The only thing better than a Wienerschnitzel Chili Dog is a free Wienerschnitzel Chili Dog. And the chain is providing just that for one day only.

September 9 is National Wienerschnitzel Day, and to celebrate, Wienerschnitzel restaurants are providing a deal. On that date, customers who visit their local Wienerschnitzel restaurant with this coupon in hand will be able to purchase anything off the menu and get a Chili Dog at no charge.

That's it—no catch, no hoops to jump through. Just come in, buy something, show your coupon, and you'll be chowing down on a free Chili Dog. You can purchase a side, like Wienerschnitzel's BBQ Brisket Fries, a Southern Lemonade, or literally anything else on the menu.

Wienerschnitzel's Chili Dog is beloved by many. It features an Original Hot Dog inside a steamed bun. It's then topped with a heaping serving of the chain's Chili sauce, made from a secret recipe. The chili is so popular that the chain sells cans of it in-store for $5.

This deal only applies to the traditional Chili Dog. If you want a Chili Cheese Dog, a Junkyard Dog, a Double Cheese Chili Dog, a Green Chile Chili Cheese Dog, or any other twist on the menu offering, you'll have to pay for it yourself.