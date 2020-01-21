Elephant Wanders Through Hotel, Gently Touching Things With Its Trunk

Wild animals want to participate in our human world and it's high time we stop dismissing their efforts. Remember when a 10ft python wrapped itself around a Queensland Christmas tree last month and nobody considered the idea that he might be leaning into an experience he was deprived of in childhood? Well, let's think a little deeper this time around while we watch a newly-viral video of a wild elephant walking through a Sri Lankan hotel.
The video of the animal (maybe) trying to book the master suite was shared by @upidaisy on Twitter this past Sunday. By Monday, it had reached over 4 million people.
“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” the caption of the video read. The scene of the incident was the Jetwing Yala hotel. The elephant slow-mo strolled through the corridors, poking and prodding at stimuli.
At one point, the elephant knocked a lamp with its trunk and seemed to work to keep it upright. It was almost as if the animal had waited its whole life to turn the switch on a human lamp, to hear the satisfying click of an opposable thumb affirmed, and in his failure realized he would always be Elephantidae.
That's OK, guy. The people of Sri Lanka love you maybe more than they love each other, according to a followup message by the original video poster:
So let's have a bit more considerate with wild animal coverage in the future. You don't know their intentions. That other wild elephant who crushed a visitor's car in Southeast Asia in this past November probably called shotgun.
