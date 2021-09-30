Wild Turkey Just Unveiled This Year's Limited Edition Master's Keep Bourbon

Every year, Wild Turkey releases a unique expression in its Master's Keep series, and It just unveiled the 2021 bottle.

Master's Keep is a series of limited-edition bourbons from the Campari Group-owned distillery. This year's edition is called Master's Keep One. It's the sixth installment in the series, crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell, son of former Master Distiller Jimmy Russell.

"Master’s Keep One honors the tools, techniques and tradition that my father handed down, and is a culmination of our shared love of bourbon," Eddie says. "Jimmy instilled in me the most rewarding lessons for success in work and life—passion and discipline -- and I’ll always be grateful to him for setting me on this path 40 years ago."

There's no age statement on this release, but the announcement does say that part of the release embodies "Jimmy's love of mid-aged bourbons (eight to 10 years)." It also adds, "the barrels used in this expression serve as an ode to Jimmy’s preference for a bolder bourbon mingled with Eddie’s precisely-picked 14-year-old whiskey. Both whiskies come together for a second maturation using new oak barrels specially toasted and charred in one of Eddies favorite timber rickhouses."

Previous Master's Keep releases have included the Master's Keep 17 Year Old and Master's Keep Bottled in Bond. It'll run you $175 to grab a bottle. The price point is certainly higher than that bottle of Jack Daniel's you were considering, but it's more attainable than a lot of high-end limited editions if you're looking to splurge.