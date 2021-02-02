Wild Turkey Is Offering Virtual Bourbon Tastings via Alexa and Google Assistant

Of all the things we can’t wait to get back to, tastings rank high among them. Wine tastings, beer tastings, cheese tastings, heck, we’re ready to crash someone else’s wedding cake tasting once it's safe for all to do so. Until then, at least, Wild Turkey has a new guided tasting accessible by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa that you can enjoy with or without the amber elixir. (But probably more with!)

In addition to a little entry level whiskey education and more nuanced info, Wild Turkey’s own father and son master distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell will walk you through the tasting notes of five of the company’s offerings. To fully follow along, give your local liquor store some business and order your Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Rare Breed Bourbon, Longbranch, and Kentucky Spirit in advance.

“Consumers not only learn about the different styles of Wild Turkey whiskey, but also about the distilling process, the palate, glassware, and more from the masters themselves,” according to a press release.

To access the tasting, with as much or as little booze as you choose, ask Alexa to “enable Wild Turkey tasting" or tell your Google Assistant, "talk to Wild Turkey tasting." No designated driver required.