Jimmy Kimmel Made Will Arnett Walk Barefoot Across a Bed of Legos

Few painful sensations inspire creative new combinations of curse words quite like stepping on a Lego while barefoot. And yet, Will Arnett somehow managed to walk across an entire bed of the jagged little blocks without dropping a single f-bomb in a stunt on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Arnett sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to promote his new film, The Lego Batman Movie, on Tuesday night's show. But the late night publicity came with a price, when Kimmel asked him to walk barefoot across a bed of Legos, a common household injury the host joked was the "like the no. 11 cause of death around the world." Although it takes a few seconds of pysching himself up for the challenge, Arnett bravely walks across the sea of colorful foot knives, occasionally wincing from the pain. He impressively makes it to the other side without uttering a single curse.