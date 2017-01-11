Will Ferrell's George W. Bush Impression Makes a Glorious Return

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton (not to mention Larry David's Bernie Sanders) have been the toast of impressions this election season. But the gold standard may still be Will Ferrell's ridiculous George W. Bush and it's been sorely missed this fall, until now.
Tuesday, Ferrell dropped by @Midnight as President Bush to talk with host Chris Hardwick about the presidential election and whether or not he'll endorse Trump, the Republican candidate. Fake President Bush also weighed in on the media attention his cousin Billy Bush has been getting in recent weeks.
"[Billy] has been in the news a lot lately," says Bush. "Him and that disgraced pumpkin Donald Trump talkin' on that bus. I just wanna say one thing: We Bushs don't act like that. We have standards.We're raised a certain way. And we would never, under any circumstances, ride a bus."
Watch the segment from @Midnight above and hope that the actual George W. Bush somehow gets back in the news, giving Ferrell an excuse to whip out his Bush a little more often.
h/t Splitsider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.