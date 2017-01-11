Will Ferrell's George W. Bush Impression Makes a Glorious Return

"[Billy] has been in the news a lot lately," says Bush. "Him and that disgraced pumpkin Donald Trump talkin' on that bus. I just wanna say one thing: We Bushs don't act like that. We have standards.We're raised a certain way. And we would never, under any circumstances, ride a bus."

Watch the segment from @Midnight above and hope that the actual George W. Bush somehow gets back in the news, giving Ferrell an excuse to whip out his Bush a little more often.

h/t Splitsider

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.