News

Will Ferrell's George W. Bush Impression Makes a Glorious Return

By Published On 10/26/2016 By Published On 10/26/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton (not to mention Larry David's Bernie Sanders) have been the toast of impressions this election season. But the gold standard may still be Will Ferrell's ridiculous George W. Bush and it's been sorely missed this fall, until now.

Tuesday, Ferrell dropped by @Midnight as President Bush to talk with host Chris Hardwick about the presidential election and whether or not he'll endorse Trump, the Republican candidate. Fake President Bush also weighed in on the media attention his cousin Billy Bush has been getting in recent weeks. 

"[Billy] has been in the news a lot lately," says Bush. "Him and that disgraced pumpkin Donald Trump talkin' on that bus. I just wanna say one thing: We Bushs don't act like that. We have standards.We're raised a certain way. And we would never, under any circumstances, ride a bus."

Watch the segment from @Midnight above and hope that the actual George W. Bush somehow gets back in the news, giving Ferrell an excuse to whip out his Bush a little more often. 

h/t Splitsider

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Baby Iguana's Heart-Pounding Flight From Den of Snakes Is Nature's Super Bowl

related

READ MORE
Bob Dylan and 20 Other Smarty-Pants Reveal the Meaning of Life

related

READ MORE
Thousands Are Obsessively Watching an Eagle Nest, Waiting For the Eggs to Hatch

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like