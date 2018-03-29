Watch Will Farrell Relentlessly Make Fun of a Modern Art Museum

Will Ferrell, being one of the funniest people on the planet, can make any situation hilarious. But when you give him perfect comedic fodder like the world of contemporary art, the results are otherworldly. And luckily for the human race, he and comedian Joel McHale recently got a tour of Los Angeles' Hammer Museum and there's ample footage of them riffing on what they found there.
The video was made to promote the Hammer Museum's exhibition "Stories of Almost Everyone," which asks questions about “the willingness to believe the stories that are conveyed by works of contemporary art." For many art lovers, that's a sufficient draw to check it out, but others need an entry point, like watching the star of Elf joke about cocaine -- and there's nothing wrong with that. We all have our own way of approaching art. But whatever your feelings are about the contemporary art world (and no doubt your opinion is well-informed), you're guaranteed to get joy out of Ferrell and McHale's enthusiasm for "pillows that have only been slept on by acrobats."
Part of what makes this so great is that the museum is totally in on the joke (they invited the comedians and shot the video, after all) and museum curator Aram Moshayedi is totally game, even if McHale messes up an automated piano.
And if all this does make you want to check the exhibition, it runs from January 26 to May 6, 2018.
