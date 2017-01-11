News

'Will & Grace' Cast Gloriously Reunites to Mock Donald Trump

Published On 09/27/2016

These days, the only way you get to see Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack together is when you find yourself binge-watching Will & Grace reruns in the middle of the night. But now, a whole 10 years after the beloved sitcom's series finale, the original cast has reunited for a hilarious mini-episode taking on the 2016 presidential election -- like only Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack can. 

Just hours before Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump squared off in a heated presidential debate on Monday night, a YouTube channel aptly titled Vote Honey dropped the 10-minute clip, featuring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reprising their roles, and best of all, their wild banter. In fact, it seems like the characters -- and even Will and Grace's apartment -- haven't changed much since we last saw them a decade ago. Jack is just as obnoxious and self-absorbed as before and Karen is just as unapologetically offensive as ever as the decidedly more reasonable Will and Grace attempt to persuade them to 1) vote in the upcoming election and 2) vote for Hillary Clinton. In other words, it's the Will & Grace that you know and love, but set in the fall of 2016, and well, it does not disappoint.

We won't spoil the mini-episode's best jokes or any of Karen's, uh, off-color comments, so you'll just have to watch the whole thing for yourself. And regardless of your politics or who you support for president, don't miss the surprise reunion's key message: vote, honey

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks a Will & Grace rerun binge is in order. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

