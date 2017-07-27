Fallon Eats Hilariously Gross Food in 'Will It Hot Dog?' Challenge

July has been a hot dog-saturated month in the US. There's the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th. That was followed by a massive hot dog recall only days before National Hot Dog Day. And just this week, in the world's greatest correction, a newspaper apologized for calling a hot dog a sandwich over the last 130 years.
It seems appropriate, then, that Jimmy Fallon would have Rhett and Link of "Good Mythical Morning" on The Tonight Show for a hot dog-themed game. In a very Rhett and Link-appropriate turn, the trio decided to ask "Will It Hot Dog?"
The game involved nothing but sticking non-hot dog foods into a hot dog bun to see if it made a suitable hot dog. Easy enough.
You could even maybe see how the sushi, the first item on the menu, might work. At least, without ketchup and mustard it might. But the progression definitely gets increasingly disgusting with each challenge. It moves through cold soup in a hot dog casing, edible underwear, and into dog food, which receives the appropriate welcome to a human mouth. (Spitting, grunting, uncontrollable shaking of the head.)
Watch the segment above and then don't try any of this, because it looks horrible. A better use of your precious summer days is finding out what hot dogs will hot dog best. This hot dog list can help you get you started on hot dogging some hot dogs.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.