Slo-Mo Video of Lawn Mower Shredding Things Is Addictive

The internet is an endless repository of engrossing videos you'd never guess you want to watch. Whether it's the methodical precision of machines making ice cream sandwiches or underwater farts. Or that Jackson Hole live stream. What the hell was that all about?

Slow motion videos get their own subheading under the bizarrely entrancing category. Slow motion makes unexpected things worth watching, like a guy getting hit in the face with a taco.

The latest video from the Will It Mow? YouTube channel has some new slow motion camera toys they used to film floppy disks get mauled by a lawn mower (above). It's fantastic. The channel's slow motion destruction has the ability to suck you in for untold amounts of time.