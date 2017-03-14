News

Will Smith Is Turning Into Uncle Phil and the Internet Freaked Out

Will Smith recently bungee jumped at Victoria Falls. That itself shouldn't be notable. He filmed the whole thing on a GoPro and it's been shared over and over. It's still not that notable. But, oh god, what happened to Smith in the middle of the jump? Is this an elaborate teaser for an oddly cast reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? 

OK. It's not a teaser, but in the middle of the jump, there's a moment where Smith looks exactly like Uncle Phil (James Avery) from Fresh Prince. Naturally, someone captured that exact moment and shared it. Any fan of the show will need all of a half second to see the eerie resemblance. 

This photo of Will Smith bungee jumping looks like Uncle Phil.

Since the screengrab was posted to Imgur, it's had nearly a half million views and has been shared countless more times on social media. If the screengrab's popularity on Twitter has proven anything, it's that this isn't simply a resemblance found in one picture of Avery. Any picture of Uncle Phil looks like Smith bungee jumping. 

Now that Netflix has broken the Will Smith seal with Bright, how long until they try a Fresh Prince reboot? They could either start fresh with Smith as Uncle Phil or do it Fuller House-style where young Smith's nightmares are realized as he grows up to become just like Uncle Phil. Make it happen, Netflix.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

