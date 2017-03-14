Will Smith Is Turning Into Uncle Phil and the Internet Freaked Out

Will Smith recently bungee jumped at Victoria Falls. That itself shouldn't be notable. He filmed the whole thing on a GoPro and it's been shared over and over. It's still not that notable. But, oh god, what happened to Smith in the middle of the jump? Is this an elaborate teaser for an oddly cast reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

OK. It's not a teaser, but in the middle of the jump, there's a moment where Smith looks exactly like Uncle Phil (James Avery) from Fresh Prince. Naturally, someone captured that exact moment and shared it. Any fan of the show will need all of a half second to see the eerie resemblance.