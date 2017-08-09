Will Smith Did 'Carpool Karaoke' and It Was Ridiculously Over the Top

James Corden debuted a whole new "Carpool Karaoke" for Apple Music on Tuesday. The episodes are longer and if the first episode is any indication, way more over the top. Will Smith is Corden's first guest, and his willingness to indulge our insatiable appetite for nostalgia might rank it among the best episodes of "Carpool Karaoke."
The Fresh Prince is as game to ham it up as you'd hope. The episode opens with the pair singing "Gettin' Jiggy With It" until Corden stops the song and brings out a marching band. They say you shouldn't start big because it gives you nowhere to go, but they still manage to go bigger from there.
Smith is totally up for the nostalgia-laced trip. He talks about high school and sings the DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince jam "Boom! Shake the Room." Of course, he also does "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," then makes a hilarious confession, crashes a wedding, and sings "I Believe I Can Fly" in a helicopter, which is a pretty big step up from a marching band.
Smith also weighs in on the pineapple pizza debate and takes a jab at his 1999 flop Wild Wild West. So, you know, something for everyone.
Watch an eight-minute version of the episode above. To get the full 21-minute episode, you have to watch on Apple Music.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.