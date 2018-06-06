Will Smith Is Still Relentlessly Trolling His Son's Budding Rap Career

Will Smith entered the ranks of embarrassing dads in February when he released a parody music video for his son Jaden's single, "Icon." In it, the elder Smith wore his son's clothes and a fake grill in a pretty bold effort to troll Jaden. But, as Jaden Smith's star has steadily risen, Will has shown that he's still firmly committed to trolling his progeny. On Tuesday, Will added his own verse to "Icon," basically in an attempt to show the internet that he still exists and can still rap.
With the help of producer Nicky Jam, Will adds a verse to the reggaeton remix of "Icon," flexing some parental muscle on his much smaller teenage son. The Big Willy Style rapper makes it clear that Jaden has iconic blood, and that Will is the patriarch of an iconic family. Or something.
This Looks Like The Scariest Movie In Years
After some footage of Will practicing raps in Spanish, the dad-verses begin:
"You was raised in an icon village / worked hard and raised the icon ceiling / one day I'ma hand you all the icon billing and bounce / I'ma be an icon chilling."
It's unclear how Jaden feels about his dad stepping on his toes, but it's clear that there's no stopping Will from assuming the position of preening dad as he eases into his golden years. So even if you're an "icon," so to speak, there's no way to guard against your dad embarrassing the hell out of you whenever he wants.
That, in a way, is kind of comforting for the non-icons of the world.
h/t Esquire
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.