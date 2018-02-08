Will Smith Brutally Trolled Jaden Smith With a Parody Music Video

When you're Jaden Smith, it can be difficult to escape the shadow of your parents. Especially so when your famous dad trolls you mercilessly.
The younger Smith recently reached a milestone, achieving 100 million Spotify streams for his new album, Syre. Apropos of the accomplishment, Will Smith decided to post to Instagram a tongue-in-cheek recreation of his son's music video for the single "Icon."
Parental embarrassment is one thing when your folks show your baby pictures to a significant other. But it enters a new universe when your dad is the dude who wrote "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," and he mocks you online.
The elder Smith skewers his son pretty good, donning a similar outfit to Jaden's "Icon" garb and mugging for the camera like, well, a man wearing his much smaller son's clothes. His slippers fall off, and the golden grill adorning his mouth is clearly just tin foil.
Smith wrote in the video's caption and declared in the video that he's proud of his son: "It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!," the caption reads on Instagram.
The gag is clearly about Will Smith playing catch-up with his son, who's fast earning clout and forging his own identity. The lyrics of "Icon" are an indication of Jaden Smith's swelling confidence, if it isn't painfully obvious.
So lest this be a lesson that when you've crowned yourself an icon at age 19, it never hurts to remember where you came from.
Check out Jaden Smith's music video below:
