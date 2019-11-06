This Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is Filled With Bertie Bott's & More Wizard Candies

If you're going to get through the holiday season, you're going to have to treat yourself. That's where advent calendars come in. There are special cals filled with beer, wine, and even cat treats. But none are quite as magical as a new Harry Potter advent calendar at Williams-Sonoma.
The high-end kitchen and home store recently starting selling the candy-filled calendar full of whimsical treats for all your wizard, witch, and even muggle friends to count down to an enchanting Christmas. I mean, who wouldn't be excited to eat gummy frogs and Fizzing Whizbees, regardless of magical status? You won't even have to use your accio spell to summon it.
The Harry Potter advent calendar has 24 treats that are beloved in the magical world, including Fizzing Whizbees, Butterscotch Drops, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, Gummy Frogs, Gummy Slugs, Dolly Mix, and more. The advent calendar clocks in at $39.95 and is available exclusively at Williams-Sonoma.
In addition to the countdown candy, you can also pick up a line of Harry Potter-inspired kitchenware from WS. This includes sorting hat-shaped cookie cutters, a Gryffindor apron, and a Hedwig cookie jar. The Harry Potter gifts will completely bewitch your friends this holiday season faster than you can say wingardium leviosa.
