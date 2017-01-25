Weird Honest Trailer for 'Willy Wonka' Features Michael Bolton Singing Dirty Songs

Of all the strange things to happen Tuesday, there's at least one that's a pleasant surprise. Celebrating their "fan appreciation month," Screen Junkies has released an Honest Trailer for Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The weirdest wrinkle? The video features Michael Bolton — the actual singer and not the character from Office Space — singing parody versions of the film's classic songs.
As usual, the trailer is pretty accurate. It opens by welcoming viewers to a film that is "pure children's wish fulfillment, but still wasn't afraid to scar you for life." The trailer exposes Wonka's anger management issues and how Grandpa Joe was a first class swindler.
Then Bolton jumps in and starts singing songs about how Wonka's factory had some serious health code violations. The river of chocolate and blood? Shoes in the candy? He's right. It's pretty damn gross in there.
"As a fan of Honest Trailers, it was fun to collaborate with the Screen Junkies team and contribute to their signature take on movies and TV,” said Bolton in a statement. The game singer even shouts out the last online parody he was part of (The Lonely Island "Jack Sparrow" video, not his IRS song on Last Week Tonight) by asking to be invited back when Honest Trailers do "the fifth Captain Jack Sparrow movie."
(Yeah, there's another one of those coming.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.