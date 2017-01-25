Weird Honest Trailer for 'Willy Wonka' Features Michael Bolton Singing Dirty Songs

Then Bolton jumps in and starts singing songs about how Wonka's factory had some serious health code violations. The river of chocolate and blood? Shoes in the candy? He's right. It's pretty damn gross in there.

"As a fan of Honest Trailers, it was fun to collaborate with the Screen Junkies team and contribute to their signature take on movies and TV,” said Bolton in a statement. The game singer even shouts out the last online parody he was part of (The Lonely Island "Jack Sparrow" video, not his IRS song on Last Week Tonight) by asking to be invited back when Honest Trailers do "the fifth Captain Jack Sparrow movie."