A 'Willy Wonka' Immersive Experience Turned Into a Fyre Fest for Kids
AI-generated advertising for the Glasgow event was so misleading that attendees called the police.
So far, there's been absolutely no redeeming qualities surrounding the emergence of AI technology. The ruling class wants to use it to eliminate jobs and cut costs. Weirdos are using it to create deep fakes. Tyler Perry (and many other Hollywood execs) wants to use it to ruin movies. More recently, AI has been used to trick children. In Glasgow, a recent family-oriented event that promised to be "a place where chocolate dreams become reality" turned out to be a warehouse nightmare.
The event, Willy's Chocolate Experience, charged up to £35 per person for entry and was scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25. Based on promotional imagery for the event, attendees—which consisted primarily of parents and their children—believed they were about to enter a colorful, hyper-realistic version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
On the website for Willy's Chocolate Experience, the description of the "Enchanted Garden" component of the event reads: "Your journey begins in an enchanted garden, with giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious looking sculptures, and magical surprises that add an extra layer of wonder to your Chocolatey Experience!"
Instead, The Guardian reports that children were crying and parents were so outraged that the event was canceled halfway through on the first day. The event was only supposed to last between 45 minutes and an hour according to the website. Not only did the interior of the warehouse where the event was located look nothing like the AI-generated images used to promote the event, but it also didn't match the text descriptions on the website. Rather, it was a sparsely decorated, mostly gray and empty warehouse that looked more like a storage shed for Easter decor than an event that required ticketed entry. Plus, there were terrifying characters in cloaks and scary masks which felt more Babadook than Wonka.
A section of the website describing an "Imagination Lab" promised "a visual spectacle" that would allow guests to "encounter mind-expanding projections, optical marvels, and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity." Instead, it looks like the lab consisted of a small table staffed by the world's most dejected Oompa Loompa concocting fake potions.
The whole event was so bad that police were called to the scene. On the r/Glasgow subreddit, one user went down a rabbit hole of identifying who was responsible for such a disastrous situation. On the website for Willy's Chocolate Experience, the hosting company is listed as House of Illuminati. A little digging shows that the company responsible for the event, House of Illuminati LTD, was only formed back in November 2023, according to UK public records.
Some would say that tricking children into believing they are about to experience something fun only for it to be a nightmare is keeping in the spirit of Willy Wonka himself, but creating a children's edition of Fyre Fest hasn't earned House of Illuminati many fans. On Facebook, a group called "house of illuminati scam" was created, and parents who attended the event are commiserating over their experience and helping each other attain refunds there.
One man in the Facebook group, Paul Connell, said he was one of the actors hired for the event. "We knew we were unlikely to get paid for the event when we turned up on the Saturday morning but stuck around because we knew they would do it with or without us and we can at least try and make some aspect of it fun for the kids," Connell wrote. "We are all extremely annoyed."
According to posts in the group, and confirmed by reporting from The Guardian, House of Illuminati has promised refunds to attendees and apologized for the outcome of the event. As of this writing, those refunds have not been issued.