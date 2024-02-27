A 'Willy Wonka' Immersive Experience Turned Into a Fyre Fest for Kids

So far, there's been absolutely no redeeming qualities surrounding the emergence of AI technology. The ruling class wants to use it to eliminate jobs and cut costs. Weirdos are using it to create deep fakes. Tyler Perry (and many other Hollywood execs) wants to use it to ruin movies. More recently, AI has been used to trick children. In Glasgow, a recent family-oriented event that promised to be "a place where chocolate dreams become reality" turned out to be a warehouse nightmare.

The event, Willy's Chocolate Experience, charged up to £35 per person for entry and was scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25. Based on promotional imagery for the event, attendees—which consisted primarily of parents and their children—believed they were about to enter a colorful, hyper-realistic version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

On the website for Willy's Chocolate Experience, the description of the "Enchanted Garden" component of the event reads: "Your journey begins in an enchanted garden, with giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious looking sculptures, and magical surprises that add an extra layer of wonder to your Chocolatey Experience!"

Instead, The Guardian reports that children were crying and parents were so outraged that the event was canceled halfway through on the first day. The event was only supposed to last between 45 minutes and an hour according to the website. Not only did the interior of the warehouse where the event was located look nothing like the AI-generated images used to promote the event, but it also didn't match the text descriptions on the website. Rather, it was a sparsely decorated, mostly gray and empty warehouse that looked more like a storage shed for Easter decor than an event that required ticketed entry. Plus, there were terrifying characters in cloaks and scary masks which felt more Babadook than Wonka.