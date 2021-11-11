Wilson, Co-Star of 'Castaway,' Sold for $308,000

Tom Hanks has an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his work in Castaway. Still, his supporting lead and the film's emotional weight, the volleyball Wilson, was largely forgotten after the film's release in 2000. But now, 21 years and public familiarity with Chet Hanks (who is what I imagine a sentient Wilson would sound like) later, the volleyball is finally getting its due.

The auction house Prop Store put Wilson up for sale along with 1,100 other pieces of film memorabilia at a London auction. Prop Store described the ball as "heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance" and detailed that the volleyball spent a significant amount of time in the water during the filming of Castaway. I do love a method actor.

The ball was estimated to earn between around $53,000 and $80,000. All that wear and tear obviously added value to the ball, which sells in stores brand new for $15 to $70 because the winning bid exceeded expectations. At the auction, the ball fetched $308,000. And while it's no Oscar nomination, it feels as close as an inanimate object could get to such an honor.