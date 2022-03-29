Wilton Recalls Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Retail Stores Nationwide

Wilton Industries, Inc announced the voluntary recall of its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit last week.

The Easter basket goodie is being taken off shelves due to a milk allergen missing from the "Contains" statement. Although "Skim Milk Powder" is listed on the packaging as an ingredient, the "Contains" statement does not include "Milk." According to the FDA, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

The Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kits was distributed nationwide. The kits are also sold in Colombia. To spot the mislabeled item, keep an eye out for UPC: 0070896117274, which is a 2022 Easter seasonal item. Customers can also watch for lot codes: 22005, 22006, and 22007, which can be found on the side or bottom of the box.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported due to the mislabeled product. The labeling error was brought to the attention of Wilton Industries as a result of a customer inquiry, which prompted an investigation into the product. If any consumers have questions about the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kits voluntary recall, they can email productrecall@wilton.com or contact our Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866.